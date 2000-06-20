National Missile Defense Debate

June 20, 2000





There is no issue in U.S. foreign and security policy more consequential than the decision whether to build a National Missile Defense (NMD) system. Fundamental questions about NMD remain unresolved and under sharp debate, involving whether such a system is technically feasible, how great the threat from missile attacks is in comparison to other threats the U.S. faces, and what the effects of NMD would be on the wider framework of U.S. security policy.

This high-level debate on the National Missile Defense system featured some of NMD's strongest opponents and advocates, including John Steinbruner, Director, Center for International and Security Studies, University of Maryland; Larry Korb, Vice President, Director of Studies, Council on Foreign Relations; Joseph Cirincione, Director, Carnegie Non-Proliferation Project; Richard Perle, Director, Commission on Future Defenses, American Enterprise Institute; James Woolsey, Senior Partner, Shea and Gardner; and Stephen Cambone, Technical Director of the Research Directorate, National Defense University . The debate was moderated by Jessica Mathews, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

