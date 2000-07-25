event

Now You See It, Now You Don't: India's Nuclear History

Tue. July 25th, 2000
Presenter: Dr. George Perkovich, Director, Secure World Program at the W. Alton Jones Foundation, and author of India's Nuclear Bomb: The Impact on Global Proliferation (1999)

Mr. Benjamin Frankel, Editor, Security Studies

Mr. Jon Wolfsthal, Associate, Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Dr. George Perkovich, author of India's Nuclear Bomb: The Impact on Global Proliferation (University of California Press: 1999), gave a thought-provoking presentation on India's nuclear history. He expounded on India's distinct, largely status-drive calculus on nuclear weapons, and the country's sensitivity to perceptions of foreign interference on sovereign decisions.

