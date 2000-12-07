Speakers: Jon Wolfsthal, Associate, Carnegie Non-Proliferation Project, and David Albright, President of the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) and editor of the new report, Solving the North Korean Nuclear Puzzle. Moderator: Joseph Cirincione, Director, Carnegie Non-Proliferation Project.

David Albright presented the report Solving the North Korean Nuclear Puzzle to an expert audience at the Carnegie Endowment. Albright gave a historical overview of events leading up to the Agreed Framework, and emphasized the continued importance of transparency and accountability in regards to North Korea's nuclear programs.

Jon Wolfsthal discussed the spent fuel storage process and the construction of light water reactors under the stipulations of the Agreed Framework. He went on to detail a number of obstacles that have delayed this process, and stated that a nuclear co-operation agreement must be negotiated between the U.S. and North Korea prior to the construction of light water reactors. The North Koreans currently lack the expertise to operate and maintain these reactors.

