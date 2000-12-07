REQUIRED IMAGE

WEBCAST: An Agenda for Renewal

Thu. December 7th, 2000

On December 7, 2000, senior Carnegie Endowment experts released a new report, An Agenda for Renewal: US-Russian Relations, which calls on the new U.S. administration to take the necessary steps to put U.S.-Russian relations back on track.

We invite you to watch the press briefing online (requires RealPlayer Basic), and to read the full transcript.



Thomas Carothers, vice president for studies, provided an overview and moderated the presentation among a selection of the report's authors.

Click here for webcast or transcript.



Andrew Kuchins, director of the Russian and Eurasian Program in Washington, addressed nuclear and European security issues.

Click here for webcast or transcript.



Anatol Lieven, senior associate, addressed Chechnya and the Caspian Basin.

Click here for webcast or transcript.




Michael McFaul, senior associate, talked about democracy development

Click here for webcast or transcript.




Anders Åslund, senior associate, addressed economics and education.

Click here for webcast or transcript.



Stephen Holmes, visiting scholar, discussed rule of law.

Click here for webcast or transcript.
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Anders Aslund

Former Senior Associate, Director, Russian and Eurasian Program

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Michael McFaul

Senior Associate

In addition to his role at Carnegie, McFaul is Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and associate professor of political science at Stanford University.

Anatol Lieven

Former Senior Associate

Stephen Holmes

Non-Resident Senior Associate

Stephen Holmes, professor at New York University School of Law, is a non-resident senior associate with the Endowment's Democracy and Rule of Law Project. A specialist on constitutional law and legal reform in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, he is researching issues relating to rule-of-law reform in Russia and other post-communist states.