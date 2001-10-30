event

Day 50 of the War on Terrorism

Tue. October 30th, 2001

WHAT: With daily bombing raids and U.S. ground forces in Afghanistan, anthrax scares in the U.S., a broad international coalition so far supportive of American actions, and Osama bin Laden still at-large, what is the United States doing right—or wrong—in its war against terrorism?

WHEN: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2001, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

WHO:
THOMAS FRIEDMAN, foreign affairs columnist for the New York Times, will moderate. He is the author of From Beirut to Jerusalem and The Lexus and the Olive Tree.

ROBERT KAGAN, Carnegie senior associate, is a columnist for the Washington Post and contributing editor to the Weekly Standard.

RICHARD PERLE, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and chairman of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, served as assistant secretary of defense for international security policy during the Reagan administration.

JAMES STEINBERG, vice president and director of foreign policy studies at the Brookings Institution, had served as deputy national security advisor to President Bill Clinton and as director of the State Department’s policy planning staff.

Robert Kagan

Former Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.