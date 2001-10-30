Day 50 of the War on Terrorism

(Windows Media)

WHAT: With daily bombing raids and U.S. ground forces in Afghanistan, anthrax scares in the U.S., a broad international coalition so far supportive of American actions, and Osama bin Laden still at-large, what is the United States doing right—or wrong—in its war against terrorism?

WHEN: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2001, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM



WHO:

THOMAS FRIEDMAN, foreign affairs columnist for the New York Times, will moderate. He is the author of From Beirut to Jerusalem and The Lexus and the Olive Tree.

ROBERT KAGAN, Carnegie senior associate, is a columnist for the Washington Post and contributing editor to the Weekly Standard.

RICHARD PERLE, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and chairman of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, served as assistant secretary of defense for international security policy during the Reagan administration.

JAMES STEINBERG, vice president and director of foreign policy studies at the Brookings Institution, had served as deputy national security advisor to President Bill Clinton and as director of the State Department’s policy planning staff.