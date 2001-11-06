Crawford and Beyond: The Future of the U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relationship

8:30 - 9:15 am

The Future of the U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relationship

(Windows Media)

Click on the above link to listen to Representative Ellen Tauscher (CA) and Representative John Spratt (SC) provide a view from Congress on the upcoming Crawford summit as well as insight on how the U.S-Russian relationship is likely to proceed thereafter.

Joint Statement by President George W. Bush and President Vladimir V. Putin on a New Relationship Between the United States and Russia, 13 November 2001

"What If the New Strategic Framework Goes Bad?" by Joseph Cirincione and Jon B. Wolfsthal, originally appearing in Arms Control Today, November 2001.

"The End of Unilateralism? Arms Control After September 11," Arms Control Today, by Lawrence J. Korb and Alex Tiersky, October 2001

"Offense, Defense, and Unilateralism in Strategic Arms Control," Arms Control Today, by Rose Gottemoeller, September 2001

"Reducing the Nuclear Threat -- Now," by Ambassador Karl F. Inderfurth, National Security Studies Quarterly, Autumn 2001 (pdf)

"Leftovers From an Old War" Karl Inderfurth, New York Times Op-Ed7 November 2001

Nuclear Status Report: Nuclear Weapons, Fissile Material, and Export Controls in the Former Soviet Union Jon Brook Wolfsthal, Cristina-Astrid Chuen, and Emily Ewell Daughtry, editors, 18 June 2001

"The Next Wave: Urgently Needed New Steps to Control Warheads and Fissile Material" by Matthew Bunn, March 2000

United States Nuclear Forces, 2001

Russian Nuclear Forces, 2001

ABM Treaty