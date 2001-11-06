event

Crawford and Beyond: The Future of the U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relationship

Tue. November 6th, 2001

8:30 - 9:15 am
The Future of the U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relationship
Click on the above link to listen to Representative Ellen Tauscher (CA) and Representative John Spratt (SC) provide a view from Congress on the upcoming Crawford summit as well as insight on how the U.S-Russian relationship is likely to proceed thereafter.

Representative John Spratt9:15 - 10:30 am
Panel Discussion of Strategic Reductions, Cooperative Threat Reduction
and Missile Defense Issues
Click on the link above to listen to a panel of experts discuss missile defense, strategic force reductions, and comprehensive threat reduction programs.

Moderator:
Rose Gottemoeller, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Panelists:
Ambassador Karl F. Inderfurth, Senior Advisor, Nuclear Threat Reduction Campaign
Rudy Barnes, Legislative Director, Office of Representative John Spratt
Kenneth Myers, III, Legislative Assistant, Office of Senator Richard Lugar
Joseph Cirincione, Director, Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment


event speakers

Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.