Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces: Official Book Release

The event marked the release of Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces , edited by Pavel Podvig

The panel discussion was chaired by Jon Wolfsthal of the Carnegie Endowment and featured:

Pavel Podvig, editor and Researcher, Center for Arms Control Studies, Moscow



Oleg Bukharin, Research Scientist, Princeton University

Frank von Hippel, Professor, Woodrow Wilson School, Princeton University

Robert S. Norris, Senior Analyst with the Natural Resources Defense Council

Question from moderator: Has the Russian nuclear complex degraded to the point of near-collapse, or have appropriate measures been taken to ensure its stability?

Click here to listen to Pavel Podvig's answer. (1:23)

First published in Russian, Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces features contributions from Oleg Bukharin, Timur Kadyshev, Eugene Miasnikov, Pavel Podvig, Igor Sutyagin, Maxim Tarasenko, and Boris Zhelezov.

The volume provides comprehensive data on the Soviet and Russian strategic nuclear weapons and support complex. The book also presents a historical overview of Soviet strategic forces, a discussion of the structure of the political and military leadership, and examines the military industry, nuclear planning procedures and the command and control structure. Also included are detailed surveys of the nuclear warhead production complex and weapon development program, an overview of strategic defense, including missile defense systems and the early warning network, and a detailed description of the Soviet nuclear testing program.

The book is a publication of the Center for Arms Control, Energy and Environmental Studies at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

More information about the book is can be found here.

The book is available for purchase by clicking here.