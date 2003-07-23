event

Political Crisis in Hong Kong: Implications for China and the United States

Wed. July 23rd, 2003
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ328IMGZYX Veron Hung analyzed the political, social, and economic circumstances surrounding the recent crisis and discuss how it has changed the political dynamics in Hong Kong. Minxin Pei covered how this crisis has influenced elite politics in China and examined its ramifications.

Read Veron Hung's article "Why HK democrats need a sense of timing", originally published in the Financial Times on August 5, 2003.

Other op-eds about the situation in Hong Kong:

Read Minxin Pei's op-ed "Beijing should bid farewell to the hapless Tung", originally published in the Financial Times on July 25, 2003.

Also, read Veron Hung's article "Beijing still has HK's people on its side", originally published in the Financial Times on July 16, 2003.

Political ReformUnited StatesEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Mei Ying Gechlik (Veron Hung)

Former Non-Resident Associate