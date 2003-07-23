Political Crisis in Hong Kong: Implications for China and the United States

IMGXYZ328IMGZYX Veron Hung analyzed the political, social, and economic circumstances surrounding the recent crisis and discuss how it has changed the political dynamics in Hong Kong. Minxin Pei covered how this crisis has influenced elite politics in China and examined its ramifications.

Read Veron Hung's article "Why HK democrats need a sense of timing", originally published in the Financial Times on August 5, 2003.

Other op-eds about the situation in Hong Kong:

Read Minxin Pei's op-ed "Beijing should bid farewell to the hapless Tung", originally published in the Financial Times on July 25, 2003.

Also, read Veron Hung's article "Beijing still has HK's people on its side", originally published in the Financial Times on July 16, 2003.