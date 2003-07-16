On Wednesday, July 16, Carnegie Senior Associate Rose Gottemoeller chaired a panel discussion on the recently released book, Tactical Nuclear Weapons: Emergent Threats in an Evolving Security Environment, featuring the book's editor, Alistair Millar, and several of its contributing authors, including Joshua Handler, Timothy Hoyt, and Robert Nelson. Millar introduced the book as an attempt to evaluate the changing security environment surrounding tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) since September 11th. The book is divided into three sections: the first examines the problem of TNW, particularly in the context of the Presidential Nuclear Initiatives undertaken to address non-strategic nuclear proliferation; the second concerns the status of TNW in the post-Cold War era in Russia, NATO, China, and South Asia; the third explores methods of controlling the proliferation of TNW.

