Democracy in the Middle East: Between Hope and Fear

Presentation of Islam and Democracy in the Middle East, a Journal of Democracy book edited by Larry Diamond, Marc F. Plattner, and Daniel Brumberg published in September 2003 by the Johns Hopkins University Press

Adel Abdellatif is regional coordinator for the program on governance at the Regional Bureau for the Arab States of the United Nations Development Programme.

Thomas L. Friedman is a foreign-affairs columnist for the New York Times, author of The Lexus and the Olive Tree (2000) and From Beirut to Jerusalem (1989), and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2002.

Gilles Kepel is professor at the Institute for Political Studies in Paris, senior researcher at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, and author of Jihad: The Trail of Political Islam (2002).

Daniel Brumberg, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment, will make opening remarks, and Larry Diamond, codirector of the International Forum for Democratic Studies and coeditor of the Journal of Democracy, will moderate the panel discussion.

To listen to "Live at Carnegie" events, please download and install the latest version of Windows Media Player.