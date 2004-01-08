Registration
WMD in IRAQ: Evidence and Implications is a study that distills a massive amount of data into side-by-side comparisons of pre-war intelligence on Iraq weapons of mass destruction, the official presentation of that intelligence, and what is now known about Iraq’s programs.
Jessica T. Mathews, Carnegie president
George Perkovich, Carnegie vice president for studies
Joseph Cirincione , senior associate and director of the non-proliferation project