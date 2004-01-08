event

WMD in IRAQ: Evidence and Implications

Thu. January 8th, 2004

WMD in IRAQ: Evidence and Implications is a study that distills a massive amount of data into side-by-side comparisons of pre-war intelligence on Iraq weapons of mass destruction, the official presentation of that intelligence, and what is now known about Iraq’s programs.

Jessica T. Mathews, Carnegie president
George Perkovich, Carnegie vice president for studies
Joseph Cirincione , senior associate and director of the non-proliferation project

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Joseph Cirincione

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

George Perkovich

