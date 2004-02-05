event

Examination of Global Proliferation Strategy

Thu. February 5th, 2004
As non-proliferation developments unfold in the Middle East and East Asia with breathtaking speed, national security experts will explore the issues critical in determining the future stability and security of the United States and global peace and prosperity. The Century Foundation, the Georgetown University Center for Peace and Security Studies, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace are releasing the new book, Ultimate Security: Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction, edited by Janne Nolan, Bernard Finel and Brian Finlay. A panel discussion will include several of the book's contributors.
MilitaryUnited StatesIranIraq
event speakers

Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.