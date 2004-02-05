Examination of Global Proliferation Strategy

As non-proliferation developments unfold in the Middle East and East Asia with breathtaking speed, national security experts will explore the issues critical in determining the future stability and security of the United States and global peace and prosperity. The Century Foundation, the Georgetown University Center for Peace and Security Studies, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace are releasing the new book, Ultimate Security: Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction, edited by Janne Nolan, Bernard Finel and Brian Finlay. A panel discussion will include several of the book's contributors.