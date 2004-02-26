Struggle for Power in Iran

Registration
To assess the domestic, regional and global implications of this on-going political crisis, the Democracy and Rule of Law Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace will hold a panel discussion with three notable Iran experts.
Speakers
Daniel Brumberg, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment
Reuel Gerecht, Resident Fellow, The American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research
Hadi Semati, Visiting Scholar, Carnegie Endowment and Member of Iran’s Islamic Participation Front
Thomas Carothers, Director, Democracy and Rule of Law Project, Carnegie Endowment will moderate