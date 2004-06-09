REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

event

Taiwan and the Second Chen Administration: A Crisis in the Making?

Wed. June 9th, 2004
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ352IMGZYXCarnegie co-sponsored this event with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Henry L. Stimson Center, and the Brookings Institution.

IMGXYZ353IMGZYXRichard C. Bush , director of the Center for Northeast Asian Policy Studies (Brookings Institution), spoke on Chen’s future agenda and its implications for cross strait diplomatic and economic relations.

Bonnie Glaser, senior associate in CSIS' International Security Program, spoke on China 's May 17th statement, Beijing 's reaction to Chen Shui-bian's inaugural speech, and future Chinese policy towards Taiwan .

Alan D. Romberg, senior associate and director of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center, spoke on the U.S. reaction to Chen’s inaugural speech and broader implications for U.S. policy of a second Chen term.

Michael D. Swaine, senior associate in the China Program at Carnegie, spoke on the possible military and security aspects of a second Chen term, especially regarding Taiwan ’s military modernization and defense reforms.

SecurityMilitaryNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaTaiwan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Richard C. Bush

Richard C. Bush is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, holds the Michael H. Armacost Chair and Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies.

Bonnie Glaser

Center for Strategic and International Studies

Alan D. Romberg

Alan Romberg is a distinguished fellow and the director of the East Asia program at Stimson. Before joining Stimson in September 2000, he enjoyed a distinguished career working on Asian issues including 27 years in the State Department, with over 20 years as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer.