Taiwan and the Second Chen Administration: A Crisis in the Making?

IMGXYZ352IMGZYXCarnegie co-sponsored this event with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Henry L. Stimson Center, and the Brookings Institution.

IMGXYZ353IMGZYXRichard C. Bush , director of the Center for Northeast Asian Policy Studies (Brookings Institution), spoke on Chen’s future agenda and its implications for cross strait diplomatic and economic relations.

Bonnie Glaser, senior associate in CSIS' International Security Program, spoke on China 's May 17th statement, Beijing 's reaction to Chen Shui-bian's inaugural speech, and future Chinese policy towards Taiwan .

Alan D. Romberg, senior associate and director of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center, spoke on the U.S. reaction to Chen’s inaugural speech and broader implications for U.S. policy of a second Chen term.

Michael D. Swaine, senior associate in the China Program at Carnegie, spoke on the possible military and security aspects of a second Chen term, especially regarding Taiwan ’s military modernization and defense reforms.