Michael D. Swaine
Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program
Michael Swaine is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Michael Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies. Formerly a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, Swaine is a specialist in Chinese defense and foreign policy, U.S.-China relations, and East Asian international relations.

He has authored and edited more than a dozen books and monographs and many journal articles and book chapters in these areas, directs several security-related projects with Chinese partners, and advises the U.S. government on Asian security issues. He received his doctorate in government from Harvard University.


North KoreaSecurityArms ControlEast AsiaSouth KoreaChinaTaiwanJapanSecurityMilitary
PhD, AM, Harvard University, BA, George Washington University 
Japanese, Mandarin Chinese