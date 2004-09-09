REQUIRED IMAGE

Democracy Promotion Under Stress

Thu. September 9th, 2004
Washington, D.C.

Democracy promotion has moved to the top of the American foreign policy agenda, becoming directly connected to core U.S. security concerns in ways not seen since the Cold War. Yet due to new challenges democracy faces in many parts of the world and policy tensions arising from the war on terrorism, answers to the questions of where and how the United States can effectively promote democracy abroad have never been more complex.

In this symposium, Thomas Carothers asesses the role of democracy promotion in the Bush administration’s foreign policy, taking stock of the record of the past four years. Robert Kagan and Jennifer Windsor provide comments. Gerald Hyman, director of the Office for Democracy and Governance at USAID, moderates.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Robert Kagan

Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.

Gerald Hyman