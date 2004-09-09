Democracy Promotion Under Stress

Democracy promotion has moved to the top of the American foreign policy agenda, becoming directly connected to core U.S. security concerns in ways not seen since the Cold War. Yet due to new challenges democracy faces in many parts of the world and policy tensions arising from the war on terrorism, answers to the questions of where and how the United States can effectively promote democracy abroad have never been more complex.

In this symposium, Thomas Carothers asesses the role of democracy promotion in the Bush administration’s foreign policy, taking stock of the record of the past four years. Robert Kagan and Jennifer Windsor provide comments. Gerald Hyman, director of the Office for Democracy and Governance at USAID, moderates.