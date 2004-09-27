What War in the Philippines Should Have Taught George Bush

On September 27, 2004, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a discussion with John Judis, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment and a senior editor at The New Republic, about his new book, The Folly of Empire: What George W. Bush Could Learn from the Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. Michael Lind, Whitehead Senior Fellow at the New America Foundation and author of Made in Texas: George W. Bush and the Southern Takeover of American Politics, and Jim Mann, author of Rise of the Vulcans: The History of Bush's War Cabinet and former diplomatic correspondent and foreign affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times, provided commentary. Jessica Mathews, president of the Carnegie Endowment, moderated the session.