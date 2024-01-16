



John Judis is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

As a visiting scholar at Carnegie, Judis wrote The Folly of Empire: What George W. Bush Could Learn from Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson.

Judis’s articles have appeared in the American Prospect, the New York Times Magazine, the Washington Post, Foreign Affairs, Washington Monthly, American Enterprise, Mother Jones, and Dissent. He has written five books, including The Emerging Democratic Majority (with Ruy Teixeira), The Parodox of American Democracy, and William F. Buckley: Patron Saint of the Conservatives.

Judis is also the author of The Emerging Democratic Majority; The Paradox of American Democracy: Elites, Special Interests and the Betrayal of Public Trust; William F. Buckley, Jr.: Patron Saint of the Conservatives; and Grand Illusion: Critics and Champions of the American Century.



