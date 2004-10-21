Book Launch of "Common Sense on Weapons of Mass Destruction"

A book launch with Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr.

On October 21, 2004, The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a launch of a new book Common Sense on Weapons of Mass Destruction by Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr.. The speaker, Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr., served as Acting Director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (ACDA) and as President Clinton's Special Representative for Arms Control, Nonproliferation and Disarmament. Rose Gottemoeller, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment, moderated the session.

Ambassador Graham began by stating that his latest book, Common Sense on Weapons of Mass Destruction is meant for a wide audience, and its main purpose is to incite more fellow Americans to get involved with the issue of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

Graham’s concern with non-involvement stems from the fact that although U.S. actions in the fields of national security and arms control might be more important than the actions of all other countries of the world, it is not an issue upon which average Americans base their political views. This, in turn, translates into a very small amount of interest given to this issue by their representatives, for example, in the US Senate.

Graham argued that times have changed, however, and the non-proliferation issue is gaining momentum, but more remains to be done. There are now new nuclear states, the continuation of high market value for nuclear materials, and lack of security measures at nuclear facilities that contribute to a growing nuclear risk. Nuclear proliferation continues to pose a great threat to US and global security, and a strong and viable non-proliferation approach remains the principle response. The achievements of the nuclear non-proliferation (such as the NPT) must be perfected to develop effective and practical policies that gain international support and compliance. As always, there will be a degree of politics involved, but the main focus should remain on international cooperation. The US should return to its traditional role in supporting international cooperation and promoting dedicated compliance to international treaties.

During the question and answer session, Graham noted that although there are questions about how much impact U.S. actions have on whether other nations decide to pursue nuclear weapons, it must be remembered that there are countries today that posses the capability to do so but choose not to, since they are under the U.S. nuclear umbrella. Thus, the policy of deterrence is working. Graham also noted that there are forty countries today that possess nuclear knowledge and capability but choose not to pursue nuclear weapons. He also stated that this number will continue to grow since the technological capabilities of all countries are expanding. Thus, a strong commitment to non-proliferation and the NPT is needed.

In response to a question on what approach should be taken toward Iran, Graham replied that there are economic incentives such as gas liquefaction and aircraft technologies that could be utilized in promoting a positive approach toward Iran. He also stated that Iran should be allowed to have nuclear power, although under specific safeguards and some degree of security guarantee from the U.S.

This summary was prepared by Alina Tourkova, Junior Fellow in the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.