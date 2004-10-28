The Future of Village Elections in China

The Carnegie China Program held an afternoon seminar to assess the achievements and limitations of village elections in China. The event featured two Chinese officials who have played an important part in the implementation of these elections: Wang Jinhua, Rural Affairs Division Chief of the Department of Basic-Level Governance and Urban Community Development of the Ministry of Civil Affais of China, and Li Bojun, Deputy Chief of the Bureau of Liaison of the General Office of the National People's Congress of China. Minxin Pei of the Carnegie Endowment moderated the discussion.