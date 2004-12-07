The Political Dynamics of Chinese Nationalism

A luncheon seminar at Carnegie explored the different manifestations of Chinese nationalism, as well as their origins, dynamics, and implications for Chinese foreign policy and international relations in East Asia. Suisheng Zhao of the University of Denver presented his findings from his ground-breaking book, Nation-State by Construction: Dynamics of Modern Chinese Nationalism (Stanford University Press, 2004). David Lampton of SAIS provided further commentary, and Minxin Pei of Carnegie moderated the discussion.