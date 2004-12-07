REQUIRED IMAGE

The Political Dynamics of Chinese Nationalism

Tue. December 7th, 2004
Washington, D.C.

A luncheon seminar at Carnegie explored the different manifestations of Chinese nationalism, as well as their origins, dynamics, and implications for Chinese foreign policy and international relations in East Asia.  Suisheng Zhao of the University of Denver presented his findings from his ground-breaking book, Nation-State by Construction: Dynamics of Modern Chinese Nationalism (Stanford University Press, 2004). David Lampton of SAIS provided further commentary, and Minxin Pei of Carnegie moderated the discussion. 


MilitaryChina
Suisheng Zhao

David Lampton

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.