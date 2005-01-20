Forum on Iraq, Afghanistan, and the War on “Terror”

On Thursday, January 20 The Middle East Policy Council hosted a discussion forum with Anatol Lieven, Daniel Byman, Michael Scheuer, and W. Patrick Lang on the current situation in Iraq, Afghanistan and the progress of the the "War on Terror" in the Middle East as well as the sorrounding regions.

Anatol Lieven discussed the relevance of the Chechnya conflict in the Caucasus as a classic case study of how international jihadis have been able to move into and even colonize a local ethnic conflict. Lieven suggests that the best policy for the U.S. and the West to follow in the War on Terror is to look at the policies of Russia toward the Chechens, and do the opposite..