Forum on Iraq, Afghanistan, and the War on “Terror”

Thu. January 20th, 2005
Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, January 20 The Middle East Policy Council hosted a discussion forum with Anatol Lieven, Daniel Byman, Michael Scheuer, and W. Patrick Lang on the current situation in Iraq, Afghanistan and the progress of the the "War on Terror" in the Middle East as well as the sorrounding regions.

Anatol Lieven discussed the relevance of the Chechnya conflict in the Caucasus as a classic case study of how international jihadis have been able to move into and even colonize a local ethnic conflict. Lieven suggests that the best policy for the U.S. and the West to follow in the War on Terror is to look at the policies of Russia toward the Chechens, and do the opposite..

Anatol Lieven

Daniel Byman

Daniel Byman is is a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, the director of the Security Studies Program there, and a Senior Fellow with the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Byman is also the Foreign Policy Editor for Lawfare and a part-time Senior Advisor to the Department of State as part of the International Security Advisory Board.

