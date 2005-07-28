India Emerging-Problems and Prospects: A View from Inside

IMGXYZ408IMGZYXArun Shourie delivered a speech at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on July 28th, 2005. Shourie provided an inside perspective—both of an Indian and of one who has served in government—on India’s quest to emerge as a great power.

Arun Shourie is a legend of Indian journalism and politics. Currently, a member of the Rajya Shabha, Shourie served as Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Minister of Disinvestment, Minister of Development of the North Eastern Region, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, during his years in the Vajpayee government. He obtained his doctorate in Economics from Syracuse University in the United States, has been an economist with the World Bank, a consultant to the Indian Planning Commission, and the editor of a leading Indian newspaper, the Indian Express, during which time he shot into national prominence because of his successful crusades for press freedom and against corruption in public life.