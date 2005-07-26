IMGXYZ402IMGZYX 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Pakistan: Between Mosque and Military provides unprecedented insight into the fascinating political history of this alliance's origins and explores Pakistan's quest for identity and security. In this provocative history, Carnegie Scholar Husain Haqqani reveals the depth of links between the Pakistani military and Islamists, while detailing the risks of this “unholy alliance” for the United States. Tracing how the military has sought U.S. support by making itself useful for concerns-of-the-moment — while continuing to strengthen the mosque-military alliance within Pakistan — the book offers an alternative view of political developments in Pakistan since independence in 1947.



IMGXYZ406IMGZYX Husain Haqqani discusses these issues with Ambassador Robert B. Oakley, distinguished fellow at the Institute for National Strategic Studies, National Defense University and former Ambassador to Pakistan and Steve Coll, Washington Post associate editor and author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Ghost Wars.



Jessica T. Mathews, president, Carnegie Endowment, introduced the discussants.

IMGXYZ407IMGZYX