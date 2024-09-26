Despite this spring’s electoral setback, the BJP retains its dominant position at the center of Indian politics.
Satyendra Prasad
Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program, Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program
A discussion about Japan's evolving role in the Indian Ocean.
Darshana Baruah’s new book discusses the Indian Ocean region.
Achieving it necessitates a comprehensive strategy that integrates both immediate and long-term solutions.
The country’s new climate credit programs have the potential to benefit local communities, but will face hurdles along the way.
India is witnessing the dawn of a “Second Republic,” an inflection point that is equal in magnitude to the constitutional moment in 1950, when India’s “First Republic” was established.
India is witnessing the dawn of a “Second Republic,” an inflection point that is equal in magnitude to the constitutional moment in 1950, when India’s “First Republic” was established. Several elements of the Second Republic were visible prior to these elections, and the BJP’s narrow victory has not dislodged them.
Mainstream Pakistani political parties are complicit in the criminalization of political activity.
The Military Value of Beijing’s Growing Arsenal
India’s prime minister will balk at needing allies to stay in power, but coalition rule has proved to have benefits for large democracies.