About the Program

The South Asia Program informs policy debates relating to the region’s security, economy, and political development. From strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific to India’s internal dynamics and U.S. engagement with the region, the program offers in-depth, rigorous research and analysis on South Asia’s most critical challenges.

Projects

Program experts

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Toby Dalton

Senior Fellow and Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Vijay Gokhale

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program

Frederic Grare

Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Christophe Jaffrelot

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Rohan Mukherjee

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

Satyendra Prasad

Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program, Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program

Srinath Raghavan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

James Schwemlein

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Nikita Singla

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Paul Staniland

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Zoha Waseem

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Podcast

Grand Tamasha

Each week, Milan Vaishnav and his guests from around the world break down the latest developments in Indian politics, economics, foreign policy, society, and culture for a global audience. Grand Tamasha is a co-production of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Hindustan Times.

All Work from South Asia

2055 Results
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) flashes victory sign as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party's win in country's general election, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.
paper
The Resilience of India’s Fourth Party System

Despite this spring’s electoral setback, the BJP retains its dominant position at the center of Indian politics.

· September 26, 2024
september
27
2024
event
Japan in the Indian Ocean: Toward a Stronger Indo-Pacific Strategy
11:00 AM — 12:00 PM EDT

A discussion about Japan's evolving role in the Indian Ocean.

event
Does the Indian Ocean Really Matter?
September 25, 2024

Darshana Baruah’s new book discusses the Indian Ocean region.

in the media
India's Path to Food Security Has No Quick Fixes

Achieving it necessitates a comprehensive strategy that integrates both immediate and long-term solutions.

· September 3, 2024
The Wire
A general view of the skyline of the Indian capital New Delhi on March 11, 2016, which shows The President's House and Parliamentary buildings.
article
Environmental Markets on the Horizon in India

The country’s new climate credit programs have the potential to benefit local communities, but will face hurdles along the way.

· August 14, 2024
in the media
The Rise of India’s Second Republic

India is witnessing the dawn of a “Second Republic,” an inflection point that is equal in magnitude to the constitutional moment in 1950, when India’s “First Republic” was established. 

· July 1, 2024
Journal of Democracy
research
The Rise of India’s Second Republic

India is witnessing the dawn of a “Second Republic,” an inflection point that is equal in magnitude to the constitutional moment in 1950, when India’s “First Republic” was established. Several elements of the Second Republic were visible prior to these elections, and the BJP’s narrow victory has not dislodged them. 

· July 1, 2024
Pakistani police with riot shields advance toward protesters behind a makeshift barricade. One protester stands outside the barricade with arm upraised.
article
Inside the Punitive State: Governance Through Punishment in Pakistan

Mainstream Pakistani political parties are complicit in the criminalization of political activity.

· June 20, 2024
in the media
What Are China’s Nuclear Weapons For?

The Military Value of Beijing’s Growing Arsenal

· June 17, 2024
Foreign Affairs
in the media
Why Modi Underperformed

India’s prime minister will balk at needing allies to stay in power, but coalition rule has proved to have benefits for large democracies.

· June 6, 2024
Foreign Policy
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) flashes victory sign as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party's win in country's general election, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.
paper
