Rising India: Opportunities and Lessons for China

As the power of China and India increases, the relationship between these two countries and the United States has grown more and more important.

On May 26, 2006, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the China Reform Forum (CRF) held a joint conference in Beijing on China-India-U.S. relations. The conference was organized by Carnegie China Program Director Minxin Pei. CRF Vice President Ding Kuisong offered opening remarks. The conference featured presentations by Pratap Mehta (Indian Express), Raja Mohan (Center for Policy Research), Yasheng Huang (MIT), and X.L. Ding (Carnegie Endowment).