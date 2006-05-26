REQUIRED IMAGE

Rising India: Opportunities and Lessons for China

Fri. May 26th, 2006
Beijing

As the power of China and India increases, the relationship between these two countries and the United States has grown more and more important.

On May 26, 2006, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the China Reform Forum (CRF) held a joint conference in Beijing on China-India-U.S. relations. The conference was organized by Carnegie China Program Director Minxin Pei. CRF Vice President Ding Kuisong offered opening remarks. The conference featured presentations by Pratap Mehta (Indian Express), Raja Mohan (Center for Policy Research), Yasheng Huang (MIT), and X.L. Ding (Carnegie Endowment).

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Ding Kuisong

Pratap Mehta

C. Raja Mohan

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India

A leading analyst of India’s foreign policy, Mohan is also an expert on South Asian security, great-power relations in Asia, and arms control.

Yasheng Huang

X.L. Ding

Former Senior Associate, China Program

X.L. Ding was a senior associate in Beijing. He coordinated the Carnegie Joint Beijing Program in China, including planning and executing workshops and seminars on U.S.-China relations, international politics and economics, challenges of globalization, and sustainable development. His research focuses on the global movement of highly talented professionals and its impact on regional competitiveness.