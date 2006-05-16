REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

event

U.S.-India Relations: The Global Partnership

Tue. May 16th, 2006
Washington, D.C.

On May 16, 2006, Carnegie hosted a discussion on “U.S.-India Relations: The Global Partnership.” Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, R. Nicholas Burns delivered the keynote address and provided the U.S. government’s perspective on the evolving strategic partnership between the United States and India. The second panel placed U.S.-Indian cooperation in a historical context, discussed the relationship’s logic and its multidimensional nature, and analyzed its character with respect to the global order. The third panel debated the civil nuclear agreement.

­­Event Schedule 

Panel I: Keynote address by R. Nicholas Burns

Panel II: U.S.-India Relations: The Global Partnership  
(A) U.S.-India Relations in Historical Perspective – Albert Thibault
What does history tell us? What kind of relationship have the U.S. and India actually had? 

(B) A Historic Transformation? – Daniel Markey
What is the state of U.S.-India relations today? What does the deepening consist of and where is it going? 

(C) What Kind of Global Partnership? – George Perkovich
What models of partnership illuminate the U.S.-India relationship? What are the convergence and the divergence with respect to global order? 

Panel III: U.S.-India Relations and the Civil Nuclear Agreement
Ashley J. Tellis and George Perkovich debated the civil nuclear agreement.

Nuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

R. Nicholas Burns

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Albert Thibault