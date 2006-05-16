On May 16, 2006, Carnegie hosted a discussion on “U.S.-India Relations: The Global Partnership.” Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, R. Nicholas Burns delivered the keynote address and provided the U.S. government’s perspective on the evolving strategic partnership between the United States and India. The second panel placed U.S.-Indian cooperation in a historical context, discussed the relationship’s logic and its multidimensional nature, and analyzed its character with respect to the global order. The third panel debated the civil nuclear agreement.

­­Event Schedule



Panel I: Keynote address by R. Nicholas Burns

Panel II: U.S.-India Relations: The Global Partnership

(A) U.S.-India Relations in Historical Perspective – Albert Thibault

What does history tell us? What kind of relationship have the U.S. and India actually had?

(B) A Historic Transformation? – Daniel Markey

What is the state of U.S.-India relations today? What does the deepening consist of and where is it going?

(C) What Kind of Global Partnership? – George Perkovich

What models of partnership illuminate the U.S.-India relationship? What are the convergence and the divergence with respect to global order?

Panel III: U.S.-India Relations and the Civil Nuclear Agreement

Ashley J. Tellis and George Perkovich debated the civil nuclear agreement.

