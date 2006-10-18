event

Dangerous Nation

Wed. October 18th, 2006
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ545IMGZYXFrom the author of the immensely influential and best-selling Of Paradise and Power comes a major reevaluation of America's place in the world from the colonial era to the turn of the twentieth century. In Dangerous Nation, Robert Kagan strips away the myth of America's isolationist tradition and reveals a more complicated reality: that Americans have been increasing their global power and influence steadily for the past four centuries.

At an event to launch Dangerous Nation, author Robert Kagan and New York Times' Thomas Friedman debated  the history of U.S. foreign policy. The session was moderated by Carnegie President Jessica T. Mathews.

event speakers

Robert Kagan

Former Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.

Thomas Friedman

Thomas L. Friedman is an internationally renowned author, reporter, and New York Times columnist. He has received the Pulitzer Price three times.

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.