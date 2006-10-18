IMGXYZ545IMGZYXFrom the author of the immensely influential and best-selling Of Paradise and Power comes a major reevaluation of America's place in the world from the colonial era to the turn of the twentieth century. In Dangerous Nation, Robert Kagan strips away the myth of America's isolationist tradition and reveals a more complicated reality: that Americans have been increasing their global power and influence steadily for the past four centuries.



At an event to launch Dangerous Nation, author Robert Kagan and New York Times' Thomas Friedman debated the history of U.S. foreign policy. The session was moderated by Carnegie President Jessica T. Mathews.