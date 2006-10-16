event

The Multilateral Trading System and South-South Cooperation

Mon. October 16th, 2006
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ543IMGZYXThe current suspension of negotiations for a new agreement on global trade rules has focused attention on the health of the WTO. It has also highlighted the growing importance of developing countries, both due to their increasing weight in world trade and because they are taking a more active role in the Doha Round than in past WTO negotiations.

Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, former Director-General of the WTO and Carnegie Senior Associate Sandra Polaski addressed critical issues surrounding the WTO and the changing nature of world trade. The session was moderated by Carnegie President Jessica T. Mathews.

EconomyTradeNorth AmericaIndiaPakistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Supachai Panitchpakdi

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Sandra Polaski

Former Senior Associate, Director, Trade, Equity and Development Program

Until April 2002, Polaski served as the U.S. Secretary of State’s Special Representative for International Labor Affairs, the senior State Department official dealing with such matters.