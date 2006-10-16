The Multilateral Trading System and South-South Cooperation

IMGXYZ543IMGZYXThe current suspension of negotiations for a new agreement on global trade rules has focused attention on the health of the WTO. It has also highlighted the growing importance of developing countries, both due to their increasing weight in world trade and because they are taking a more active role in the Doha Round than in past WTO negotiations.



Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, former Director-General of the WTO and Carnegie Senior Associate Sandra Polaski addressed critical issues surrounding the WTO and the changing nature of world trade. The session was moderated by Carnegie President Jessica T. Mathews.