The United States, India, and the World

In this discussion, India's Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs R. Nicholas Burns share their perspectives on how India and the United States view their interests in the emerging international system and how both countries are working towards the construction of a global partnership in a variety of functional and regional areas that include India's immediate and extended neighborhood.

Foreign Secretary Menon assumed charge as India's Foreign Secretary on October 1, 2006. He had previously served as India's Ambassador in Israel, High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Ambassador in China, and High Commissioner in Pakistan.

Under Secretary Burns is the Department's third-ranking official and its senior career diplomat. He serves as the day-to-day manager of overall regional and bilateral policy issues, and oversees six geographically defined bureaus and two functional bureaus. He had previously served as the United States Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.