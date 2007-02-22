event

The United States, India, and the World

Thu. February 22nd, 2007
Washington, D.C.

In this discussion, India's Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs R. Nicholas Burns share their perspectives on how India and the United States view their interests in the emerging international system and how both countries are working towards the construction of a global partnership in a variety of functional and regional areas that include India's immediate and extended neighborhood.

Foreign Secretary Menon assumed charge as India's Foreign Secretary on October 1, 2006. He had previously served as India's Ambassador in Israel, High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Ambassador in China, and High Commissioner in Pakistan.

Under Secretary Burns is the Department's third-ranking official and its senior career diplomat. He serves as the day-to-day manager of overall regional and bilateral policy issues, and oversees six geographically defined bureaus and two functional bureaus. He had previously served as the United States Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Foreign PolicyNuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
event speakers

Shivshankar Menon

Shivshankar Menon was the national security advisor to the prime minister of India from January 2010 to May 2014; the foreign secretary of India from October 2006 to July 2009; and served as the Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Israel over his tenure in the foreign service.

R. Nicholas Burns

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.