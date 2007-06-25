event

A Conversation with Deputy Secretary of Energy Clay Sell on GNEP and Nonproliferation Policy

Mon. June 25th, 2007
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ737IMGZYX
Hosted by Rose Gottemoeller, Carnegie Moscow Center
Clay Sell, U.S. Department of Energy

Nuclear Policy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution. Ambassador Gottemoeller served as the deputy secretary general of NATO from 2016 to 2019. 

Clay Sell