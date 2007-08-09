Pakistani Politics after Lal Masjid

IMGXYZ752IMGZYX

Ambassador Tariq Fatemi discussed the effects of the Lal Masjid episode on the stability of Pakistan including the political transitions slated to occur over the next several months.



Ambassador Fatemi was a distinguished member of the Pakistan Foreign Service from 1969 to 2004. He was Pakistan's Ambassador in Zimbabwe, Washington, Amman and to the European Union in Brussels. He also served in many important Pakistani missions, including Moscow, New York, Washington, Beijing and Brussels. During his long career he oversaw several important political desks in the Foreign Ministry as well as in the Prime Minister's Office where he was responsible for affairs relating to Defense, Defense Production, Foreign Relations and Atomic Energy. Since retirement in 2004, he teaches in various institutions, writes for the daily DAWN and is also a frequent radio and TV commentator.