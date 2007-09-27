event

South Asia from the Inside-Out: Domestic Politics and Grand Strategy

Thu. September 27th, 2007
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ786IMGZYX On September 27, 2007, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the National Bureau of Asian Research co-hosted the event “South Asia from the Inside-Out: Domestic Politics and Grand Strategy.” The event marked the book launch of Strategic Asia 2007-2008:  Domestic Political Change and Grand Strategy, the seventh volume in NBR’s Strategic Asia series, co-edited by Ashley Tellis and Michael Wills.  Ashley Tellis, Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program, and two other contributors to the book, Raja Mohan, professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Frédéric Grare, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, were among the featured speakers. A panel discussion on the domestic political forces affecting foreign policy formulation in South Asia was moderated by Ashley Tellis.  Raja Mohan examined Indian opposition to the U.S.-Indian nuclear deal and India-Pakistan relations, and Frédéric Grare assessed the rise of extremist groups in Pakistan and Bangladesh.  Daniel Markey of the Council on Foreign Relations and Teresita Schaffer of the Center for Strategic and International Studies offered unique insights in response to the presentations. The event concluded with a moderated discussion on the domestic political forces affecting foreign policy decision in South Asia.

You can read about the new book, Strategic Asia 07-08: Domestic Political Change and Grand Strategy.

South AsiaIndiaPakistan
event speakers

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Frederic Grare

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Frédéric Grare was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on Indo-Pacific dynamics, the search for a security architecture, and South Asia Security issues.

Daniel Markey

Daniel Markey is the author of China’s Western Horizon: Beijing and the New Geopolitics of Eurasia (Oxford University Press, 2020). He is also a senior research professor in international relations and the academic director of the Master of Arts in Global Policy program at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Teresita Schaffer

C. Raja Mohan

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India

A leading analyst of India’s foreign policy, Mohan is also an expert on South Asian security, great-power relations in Asia, and arms control.