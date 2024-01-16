Frederic Grare

Frédéric Grare is senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), where he works on Indo-Pacific issues, and was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. At Carnegie, his research focuses on Indo-Pacific dynamics, the search for a security architecture, and South Asia Security issues.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Grare served as advisor at the Center for Analysis, forecasting and strategy of the French ministry of foreign affairs, and as head of the Asia bureau at the Directorate for Strategic Affairs in the French Ministry of Defense. He also served at the French embassy in Pakistan and, from 1999 to 2003, as director of the Centre for Social Sciences and Humanities in New Delhi.