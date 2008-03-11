event

Dealing with Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: What Future Strategy for the International Community?

Tue. March 11th, 2008
Berlin

IMGXYZ862IMGZYXIn the wake of the December 2007 U.S. National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on Iran and the February 2008 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), some fundamental questions remain on Iran’s nuclear intentions and capabilities and the options facing the international community. On March 11, 2008, Carnegie Europe hosted a high-level panel in Berlin, Germany, to discuss future strategies for dealing with Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Carnegie’s Pierre Goldschmidt provided commentary on the IAEA’s report on Iran to the UN Security Council, and George Perkovich shared his analysis on how the NIE has affected U.S. policy options vis-à-vis Iran. They were joined by Eckart Von Klaeden, Foreign Affairs Speaker of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group of the German Parliament, who shared his insights on the German perspectives on nuclear Iran. The panel was chaired by Dr. Volker Perthes, Director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Pierre Goldschmidt

Nonresident Senior Associate, Nuclear Policy Program

Goldschmidt was a nonresident senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment.

Eckart Von Klaeden

Volker Perthes