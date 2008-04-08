event

The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict

Tue. April 8th, 2008
Washington, D.C.

After five years of conflict, the costs of our involvement In Iraq and Afghanistan now total $3 trillion—and counting. In discussing his new book, The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict, Joseph E. Stiglitz reveals a litany of costs—the vast majority financed through borrowing—that have been hidden from U.S. taxpayers and will continue to add up in the years ahead.

Stiglitz and his co-author Linda J. Bilmes untangle years of shoddy government accounting, lay bare the facts we need to understand the financial consequences of our involvement in Iraq, as well as its impact on the U.S. economy and the rest of the world. They explain how the war, and soaring oil prices and deficits, have weakened the American economy and how these trillions could have, instead, promoted a more prosperous, safe, and secure United States.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle East
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Mark Medish

Former Visiting Scholar

Medish served in the Clinton administration as special assistant to the President and senior director for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs on the National Security Council from 2000 to 2001.

Joseph Stiglitz

Steven Mufson