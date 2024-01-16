



Mark Medish is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Mark Medish was a visiting scholar and senior adviser at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He joined the Endowment in 2006, and served as vice president for studies from 2006–2008.

Prior to joining the Endowment, Medish was a partner in the Washington public law and policy practice group of Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, L.L.P. Before joining Akin Gump, Medish served in the Clinton administration as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs on the National Security Council from 2000–2001.

Medish served under Robert Rubin and Lawrence Summers as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs from 1997–2000; his regional portfolio covered Central Europe, the Newly Independent States (NIS), the Middle East and South Asia. Previously, he was Senior Advisor to the Administrator of the United Nations Development Program, and Special Assistant to the Assistant Administrator for Europe and the NIS at the U.S. Agency for International Development from 1994–1996.

Before entering public service, he worked as an attorney at Covington & Burling in Washington, DC, from 1992–1994. He served as a law clerk to an appellate judge from 1991–1992, and was admitted to the District of Columbia Bar in 1992.

Medish is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a board member at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs, Tokyo from 1990–1991.

He was educated at Harvard University and Law School, Oxford University (Merton College), and the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He has held Fulbright, Mellon, Luce and Shintaro Abe scholarships.



