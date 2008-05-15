Does the World Believe in Democracy?

On May 13, 2008, the Carnegie Endowment and WorldPublicOpinion.org hosted an event based on the release of World Public Opinion’s poll on citizen attitudes toward democracy around the world. Steven Kull presented the findings of the poll, the latest in a series conducted in celebration of the sixtieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The survey reached 17,525 respondents in 19 nations. The target countries were chosen to represent a sampling of large countries across the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) scale of full democracies, flawed democracies, hybrid regimes, and authoritarian regimes.

VAO Coverage of the Report