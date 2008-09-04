Crisis in the Caucasus: A Conversation with Nino Burjanadze, September, 4, 2008

H.E. Nino Burjanadze, former speaker of the Georgian parliament, criticized Russian actions in Georgia, calling them violations of international law and warned that the current Russian maneuvers were more about Russia’s attempt to establish a new regional order rather than the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Burjanadze maintained that it is unacceptable to discuss buffer zones, internal changes in Georgia, and recognition of de facto governments when searching for a solution to the crisis.

Burjanadze stressed the ongoing need for a united stance on behalf of Europe and the U.S. in support of Georgia. In addition, she urged the international community to create an international peacekeeping force that would operate in the separatist regions as well as to continue to compel Russia to follow the French-brokered peace agreement. As to how to go about the latter point, Burjanadze said that isolating Russia may not be the best solution. She suggested that attempting diplomacy may still be possible at this moment, but stressed the need to do everything possible to ensure the exit of Russian troops.

Burjanadze highlighted the following topics:

The causes of the conflict

The next steps that the international community should take

U.S. policy towards Georgia and outlook on the next administration’s policies toward the country

Georgia and its prospects for NATO accession

Democracy in Georgia

Georgian actions prior to the conflict

The future of Russian-Georgian relations

In response to a question about the policies of the next administration, Burjanadze explained that after having met in Denver and Minneapolis with both Republican and Democratic leaders, she was confident that Georgia would have the support of the United States no matter who is elected.