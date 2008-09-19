event

Policy Implications of the Georgian Conflict

Fri. September 19th, 2008
Moscow, Brussels

IMGXYZ1636IMGZYXThe Georgian conflict has affected the balance of power between Russia and its neighbors, and raised questions about Russia's regional ambitions. Europe must assert its influence, and play a greater role in the region.

The Carnegie Moscow Center and Carnegie Europe hosted David Rennie of The Economist to discuss the short- and long-term policy implications of the Georgian conflict. Carnegie's Dmitri Trenin and a number of prominent European politicians, experts, and journalists also participated. Carnegie's Fabrice Pothier moderated the videoconference discussion.

