The Georgian conflict has affected the balance of power between Russia and its neighbors, and raised questions about Russia's regional ambitions. Europe must assert its influence, and play a greater role in the region.

The Carnegie Moscow Center and Carnegie Europe hosted David Rennie of The Economist to discuss the short- and long-term policy implications of the Georgian conflict. Carnegie's Dmitri Trenin and a number of prominent European politicians, experts, and journalists also participated. Carnegie's Fabrice Pothier moderated the videoconference discussion.