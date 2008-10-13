IMGXYZ1625IMGZYXIn November, the United States will vote for a new president. The winner of the elections will have the chance to redesign U.S. foreign policy, including cooperation between the United States and Russia on key issues of international importance.

Carnegie Moscow Center hosted former U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control and international security Robert Joseph to discuss the prospects for U.S.-Russian anti-terrorism and nonproliferation cooperation after the Bush administration. Joseph explained that both U.S. presidential candidates support the strengthening of strategic cooperation between Russia and the United States, and consider the development of nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea to be unacceptable.

Vladimir Novikov of RISS, Gennady Evstafiev of the PIR Center, Mikhail Streltsov of the Department for Security Affairs and Disarmament, MFA, and others particpated in the discussion. Carnegie’s Rose Gottemoeller moderated.