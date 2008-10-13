event

U.S.-Russian Anti-Terrorism and Nonproliferation Cooperation

Mon. October 13th, 2008
Moscow

IMGXYZ1625IMGZYXIn November, the United States will vote for a new president. The winner of the elections will have the chance to redesign U.S. foreign policy, including cooperation between the United States and Russia on key issues of international importance.

Carnegie Moscow Center hosted former U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control and international security Robert Joseph to discuss the prospects for U.S.-Russian anti-terrorism and nonproliferation cooperation after the Bush administration. Joseph explained that both U.S. presidential candidates support the strengthening of strategic cooperation between Russia and the United States, and consider the development of nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea to be unacceptable.

Vladimir Novikov of RISS, Gennady Evstafiev of the PIR Center, Mikhail Streltsov of the Department for Security Affairs and Disarmament, MFA, and others particpated in the discussion. Carnegie’s Rose Gottemoeller moderated.

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution. Ambassador Gottemoeller served as the deputy secretary general of NATO from 2016 to 2019. 