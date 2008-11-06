IMGXYZ1024IMGZYX The recent attacks on the U.S. embassy in Sana’a illustrates Yemen’s continuing struggle to fight terrorism. Less recognized are the government’s efforts to develop a “soft” strategy for combating extremist ideology. That strategy includes a dialogue program with young people recruited by militant organizations, and prevention programs to keep young people away from terrorist organizations – including traditional poetry recitals.

A new initiative in this larger strategy is the release of The Losing Bet, a feature film that targets young Yemeni men who may be undecided on the issues of violence and terrorism, or who are facing limited options in access to education and employment. Christopher Boucek, an Associate in the Middle East Program hosted a screening of the film.

The Losing Bet tells the story of two Yemeni radicals as they return home to recruit a number of young men for a new mission against Western tourists. It also depicts the radicalization process that new recruits go through, and the institutional roles family and the state must play in combating extremist ideology and terrorism.

For a more detailed analysis of the film’s importance and role in the new counterterrorism model, please click on the PDF in the right-hand column above.

For information on how to obtain a copy of the film please contact the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Washington D.C.