Carnegie Live... The Aftermath of the Mumbai Attacks

The terrorist attacks in Mumbai have led to heightened tensions in what was already a volatile region. Of particular concern is that the improving relationship between Pakistan and India has been brought to a halt with threats of military action coming from both sides.
Carnegie's Ashley J. Tellis briefed members of the European foreign policy community on avoiding a Pakistan-India war, the investigation into the attacks, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and the response of the international community.
- Tellis questioned the capacity of the Pakistani civilian government to conduct a thorough investigation into the attacks, explaining that the civilian government is relatively weak vis-à-vis the military and the intelligence agencies.
- India will need to review its law and order structures. At present, law and order is left almost entirely in the hands of the states, leading to ineffective counterterrorism strategies. It will also need to implement a better strategy for dealing with hostage situations through the creation of small tactical units.
- The LeT’s activities are not limited to the Indian subcontinent, and their vision is extensive. They have operations in the UK, Spain, Australia and the U.S., for instance. European intelligence agencies will need to closely watch LeT fundraising, sleeper cells, and recruitment activities.