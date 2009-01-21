Assessing De-Radicalization in the Arab World

IMGXYZ1102IMGZYXFollowing a series of deadly terrorist attacks in 2003, the Saudi Arabian government created a counterterrorism strategy focused on rehabilitating extremists and preventing their violent ideology from spreading. The programme has succeeded in helping detainees repudiate extremist ideology by encouraging religious debate and psychological counseling. Roughly 1400 out of 3000 individuals who have completed the programme 'graduate', and only 45 have been re-arrested. The programme's overall success has made it a model for soft counterterrorism around the world.

In his analysis of the programme, Carnegie's Christopher Boucek explains how fundamentalist organisations recruit, the Saudi Arabian counterterrorism program and its implementation throughout the Arab world, the structures behind the program, and the reasons for its success.



