The West: Last Gasp or Making a Comeback?

IMGXYZ1108IMGZYXThe emergence of non-democratic powers such as Russia and China, and tensions in the Atlantic Alliance over disagreements on issues like the Kyoto Protocol and action in Iraq have raised doubts about the ability of 'the West' to lead the international political system.



At a public lecture hosted by the LSE IDEAS Transatlantic Project, Carnegie's Thomas Carothers and Professor Charles A. Kupchan discussed whether or not the transatlantic relationship is in jeopardy.

The Inevitable Demise of the Transatlantic Relationship

Kupchan argued that because of a loss of a common enemy at the end of the Cold War, the transatlantic relationship faced inevitable demise. The shift of international attention to situations in Iran , Iraq and the exacerbation of the Israel-Palestine conflict has brought issues on which Europe and the U.S. have traditionally disagreed onto the international stage. A demographic shift within the U.S. toward a new majority of citizens who do not have European ancestry will continue to undermine the cultural affinity Europe and the U.S. have enjoyed over the last two centuries.

The recovery of the transatlantic relationship during the second term of the George W. Bush presidency, however, demonstrates a realization on the parts of both Europe and the U.S. that the they still need each other. Yet the U.S. faces challenges in Afghanistan , Iran , on the economy, and climate change that may require help from Europe that it cannot fully provide.

Other Highlights included....