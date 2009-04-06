event

Are the Requirements for Extended Deterrence Changing?

Mon. April 6th, 2009
Washington, D.C.

2009 Carnegie International Nonproliferation Conference IMGXYZ1189IMGZYX Extended deterrence is back on the analytic and policy agenda. North Korea's nuclear test, China's rising power, Russia's assertiveness, Iran's unceasing uranium enrichment, and American interest in nuclear disarmament have renewed U.S. allies' attachments to extended deterrence. How are the challenges and requirements of credible extended deterrence evolving? How should deterrence be integrated with reassurance and cooperation in overall security strategies in Europe and Northeast Asia? What role, if any, should nuclear weapons play in extended deterrence?

Scott Sagan

Scott Sagan is the Caroline S.G. Munro professor of political science, the Mimi and Peter Haas University fellow in undergraduate education, and senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation and the Freeman Spogli Institute at Stanford University.

Lukasz Kulesa

Łukasz Kulesa is the deputy head of research at the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM).

Amb. Yukio Satoh

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.