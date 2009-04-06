event

Nuclear Order—Build or Break

Mon. April 6th, 2009
Washington, D.C.

2009 Carnegie International Nonproliferation Conference This session explores key questions arising from the Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States and the new Carnegie book, Abolishing Nuclear Weapons: A Debate. Does emphasizing the deterrent value of nuclear weapons help prevent proliferation or encourage it? If the nuclear-armed states were serious about disarmament, would proliferation stop? Does exploring abolition help renovate the nuclear order or break it? Would safer, more secure and reliable nuclear warheads facilitate nuclear disarmament and security or undermine them? If the U.S. and Russia agreed to reduce to 500 nuclear weapons, would China, India and others reduce accordingly or build up to seek parity with them?

Nuclear Policy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Amb. Linton Brooks

Morton Halperin

Brad Roberts

Brad Roberts is director of the Center for Global Security Research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Among his recent publications is an edited CGSR Occasional Paper entitled “Taking Stock: US-China Track 1.5 Nuclear Dialogue."

Achilles Zaluar