PART 1: Toward a Nuclear Power Renaissance? Fact or Fiction

Times have changed; concerns over global warming, energy security, and energy adequacy have put nuclear power squarely back into important discussions about future energy supply. The growth and, importantly, the spread of nuclear power and fuel cycle facilities bring both tremendous opportunity for improved well being for the planet and it citizens and renewed attention to many well known concerns. Is nuclear power about to reemerge as a major energy source both in the U.S. and internationally? If so, what changes in technical, political, societal, and economic circumstances are required, including those necessary to allay nonproliferation concerns?