Democracy and Human Rights Promotion Under Obama: The Complexities of Reengagement

The Obama administration has moved cautiously to reformulate U.S. policy on democracy and human rights promotion. Its announced intention to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in an effort to dissociate the United States from some of the more damaging elements of the Bush legacy was a positive signal although implementation has been slower than expected. The central question is whether President Obama's efforts to reengage with countries such as Russia, Iran, and Cuba can be reconciled with a human rights and democracy agenda.

Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers and Riina Kionka, Personal Representative of the SG/HR on Human Rights at the Council of the European Union, analyzed the Obama administration’s emerging approach to democracy and human rights and its implications for European policy actors. Carnegie’s Fabrice Pothier moderated the discussion.

Highlights included: