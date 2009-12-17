event

NATO-Russia: Partners for the Future

Thu. December 17th, 2009
Moscow

In his first major policy speech, delivered on September 18th, 2009 at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the basis for a new strategic partnership with Russia, laying out the specific areas where practical cooperation could be extended. Now, three months later, the Secretary General comes to Moscow, reaffirming the preeminence of NATO-Russia cooperation on the Alliance’s agenda. As new approaches are developed to old challenges, ranging from nuclear proliferation and disarmament to guaranteeing security in Europe, how far have we come towards a qualitatively new relationship?

Security
